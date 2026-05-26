Months-long closure of Sedgwick Road/Hwy 160 starts June 13

Travelers who use Sedgwick Road/Highway 160 between Highway 16 and the Southworth Ferry Terminal will be faced with detours and delays starting in June as a new bridge is constructed over Salmonberry Creek.

Some prep work begins June 1. Then, by 11 p.m. June 13, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close Sedgwick Road around the clock to all traffic between Blackberry Hill Lane Southeast and Long Lake Road Southeast. A signed detour for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians will be in place. The closure will remain in place through October, per a WSDOT news release.

The approximate four-month closure allows crews to build a new bridge over Salmonberry Creek. All construction that affects travel lanes of Sedgwick Road is expected to be complete this year. Crews will return in the summer of 2027 to remove the culvert, perform stream work and build a natural creek bed to make it easier for fish to travel up and downstream, WSDOT says. The existing culvert blocks fish from passing under the highway. Improving fish habitat at Salmonberry Creek is part of a project that removes barriers to fish in the water flowing under Highways 16 160 in Kitsap County.

Vehicles will use Jackson Avenue Southeast, Southeast Salmonberry Road and Long Lake Road Southeast to get around the closure. Bicycles and pedestrians will take slightly different routes using Phillips Road Southeast, Southeast Salmonberry Road, Long Lake Road Southeast and Lakeview Drive Southeast.

Starting June 1, between 5 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., travelers will see single-lane closures or flagging as crews prepare for the full closure. During this time, crews will temporarily widen the shoulders of the roadway to create space for large equipment being used during construction. When one lane is closed, those traveling eastbound on Highway 160 will stay on the road. Westbound traffic will use the same detour as the full closure, the release says.