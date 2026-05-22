Poulsbo lawyer appointed as Kitsap County Superior Court judge

On May 12, Gov. Bob Ferguson announced the appointment of Maureen McKeeman to the Kitsap County Superior Court, effective Aug. 2. McKeeman will fill the position currently held by Judge Kevin Hull, who is retiring after 14 years.

McKeeman’s career includes over 15 years of experience covering civil, criminal and family law. She is currently a partner of law firm Tolman, Hinson & McKeeman in Poulsbo, where she practices estate planning, probate, real property and criminal law. She also serves as a judge pro tempore for the Bremerton Municipal Court, Bainbridge Island Municipal Court and Kitsap County District Court, and previously served as a municipal court judge for the City of Poulsbo, per a May 12 news release.

“I’m honored by Governor Ferguson’s appointment,” McKeeman said. “I’ve spent my career in Kitsap County’s courts as a defense attorney, prosecutor, civil attorney, and municipal court judge. Each role has shaped how I approach this one. I’m committed to serving the people of this county with fairness, careful judgment, and the respect every person deserves when entering a courtroom.”

McKeeman earned a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, and earned her law degree at Seattle University School of Law, per the release.

“Maureen McKeeman has a passion for public service and broad legal expertise,” Gov. Ferguson said. “Her dedication for the Kitsap County community will make her a great addition to the bench.”