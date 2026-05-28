McVey resigns from Poulsbo City Council, effective June 30

Poulsbo City Councilmember Gary McVey has submitted his resignation, effective June 30, following six years in the role, the city announced May 27.

“I will celebrate my 70th birthday in mid-July. As this date has gotten closer, I’ve been thinking a lot about how I want to spend my remaining years. I’ve lost some close friends recently, and that has made my internal mortality clock tick even louder,” McVey said in a statement to the North Kitsap Herald. “There are still many places my wife, Paula Gritzmacher, and I want to see, things we want to do, and family and friends we want to spend time with. In consultation with her, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s time for me to step down from serving on Poulsbo City Council. I no longer wish to be tied to ongoing meeting schedules, nor have to worry about scheduling travel or other personal activities around city business.”

McVey has served the Poulsbo community on the Planning Commission from 2017 to 2020 and on the City Council from 2020 to 2026.

“Representing and working on behalf of Poulsbo has been among the honors of my life. I want to thank each of you, past colleagues, and anyone who has voted for me. My name has appeared on the ballot three times, and each time I’ve been fortunate enough to run unopposed. Thank you, Poulsbo!” McVey said. “I’m grateful that our city leadership is strong, our budget is stable, and that Poulsbo continues to thrive and be a desirable place to live.”

Mayor Ed Stern thanked McVey for his service to the community. “Gary McVey has served Poulsbo with integrity, professionalism, and genuine care for this community. I’ve appreciated his collaborative approach and steady leadership on the council. His contributions to Poulsbo will have a lasting impact, and I’m grateful for his years of service.”

The Poulsbo City Council will begin the process of filling the anticipated vacancy for Position No. 7. The appointed councilmember will serve until certification of the next regular election in November 2027, in accordance with state law.

Eligible residents interested in serving on the City Council must be qualified electors and residents of the City for at least one year immediately preceding the time of application. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. June 24. Interviews with qualified applicants are scheduled for July 6. Additional information and application materials are available through the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website at https://poulsbo.gov/