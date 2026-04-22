Viking girls remain undefeated with win over Olympic

Viking Abby Knott hits a forehand during a doubles match in a 5-2 NK win over the Olympic Trojans April 21 in Bremerton.

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Viking Noelle Oberholtzer prepares to hit a backhand during a singles match in a 5-2 NK win over the Olympic Trojans April 21 in Bremerton.

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The North Kitsap Vikings (6-0) girls tennis team remains undefeated, following a 5-2 road win over the Olympic Trojans (4-3) April 21 in Bremerton.

The Vikings are keeping up in the Olympic League standings with the Bainbridge Spartans, who are also undefeated. Those teams will play each other twice next week, with one match at each school.

“I just think we have a lot of depth,” NK head coach Jay DeVries said. “We have experience.”

Results (bold indicates who won)

Singles matches

Annabelle Waldman (Olympic) vs. Noelle Oberholtzer (North Kitsap) – 6-0, 7-6

Rhiann Valiente (Olympic) vs. Senna Pearson (North Kitsap) – 6-2, 6-1

Viola Abogado (Olympic) vs. Catherine Tritz (North Kitsap) – 6-2, 6-1

Doubles matches

Chelsea Barber/Audrey Murphey (Olympic) vs. Addison Jess/Edi Smith (North Kitsap) – 7-6, 6-2

Isabelle Sasu/Ava Vivas (Olympic) vs. Rachel Le/Emma Pappas (North Kitsap) – 6-2, 6-3

Reagan Singer/Danielle Schweizer (Olympic) vs. Abby Knott/Coriana McMillan (North Kitsap) – 7-6, 6-2

Isabella Sanchez/Seraphina Bell (Olympic) vs. Payton Steiner/Bianca Palafox (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 6-1