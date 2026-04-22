KCSO: man killed after being hit by truck near Port Orchard

First responders at the scene of the collision near Port Orchard.

A 41-year-old Silverdale man is dead after being hit by a truck near the intersection of Bethel Road SE and SE Van Skiver Road in unincorporated Port Orchard April 21, per the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. and questioned the truck’s driver, a 24-year-old Port Orchard man who said he was southbound on Bethel Road and did not see the pedestrian before hitting him. The driver voluntarily submitted to field sobriety and portable breathalyzer tests, which indicated he was not impaired, KCSO says.

The fatality collision is under investigation by the Kitsap Interagency Traffic Team.