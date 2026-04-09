WSP investigating a pair of two-vehicle injury collisions in Kitsap

Washington State Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that involved a Port Orchard police patrol vehicle near the intersection of Lund Avenue and Sydney Avenue the morning of April 9.

A 2004 BMW 325 was traveling westbound on Lund Avenue and the police vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer, was traveling eastbound on Lund Avenue when the BMW, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and struck the police vehicle, per a WSP memo.

The driver of the BMW, a 21-year-old Port Orchard man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Tacoma General Hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Tacoma General, the memo says. WSP indicates that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Meanwhile, another two-vehicle collision occurred April 8 on Highway 3 near Highway 303, which resulted in four people suffering injuries, including two who were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, per WSP.

A 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling southbound on Highway 3 and struck the rear of a 2019 Mercedes E-Class that was stopped in front of the Cutlass due to traffic, a WSP memo says. All three occupants of the Cutlass were injured. The driver, a 69-year-old Sequim man and one of the passengers, a 51-year-old Sequim woman, were airlifted to Harborview, while the other passenger, a 57-year-old Port Angeles man, was transported to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 50-year-old man from Half Moon Bay, CA, was also injured and transported to St. Michael. The cause of the collision is under investigation, per WSP.