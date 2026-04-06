Two second-half goals gives Trojans first league victory

Trojan Chase Ellis (middle) scored two second-half goals to give Olympic its first league win of the season at home against Kingston April 3.

The Olympic Trojans (2-6, 1-5 in Olympic League) earned their first league win of the year over the Kingston Buccaneers (1-7, 1-5 OL) with a 2-0 home victory April 3.

Two late second-half goals by Chase Ellis proved to be the difference in the match for Olympic.

The Trojans have a lot of new pieces on their team this year, providing new challenges for Olympic as the season progresses.

“We’re missing our whole defensive line from last year,” Olympic head coach Troy Viveros said. “So we have a brand new defensive line, and they’re just getting used to playing with each other.”

Neither team could get much of anything going for the first ten minutes of the first half, despite Olympic landing many shots on goal against Kingston goalkeeper Phin Dominy.

Buccaneer Evan Garcia almost scored the first goal of the match after driving the ball downfield solely, but the ball hit the crossbar and ricocheted out of bounds, keeping the match scoreless with 20 minutes remaining in the half.

Trojan Brayden Nawai landed an up-close-and-personal shot on goal attempt of his own, but couldn’t convert as the ball also ricocheted off the Kingston goalpost.

The beginning of the second half spelled more of the same for both Kingston and Olympic, with neither team able to maintain consistent possession or produce shot-on-goal attempts for the first ten minutes.

Buccaneer Riley Niuman landed a corner kick, but couldn’t get the ball primed for scoring position, keeping the match locked at zero.

Ellis managed to put the first score of the game off a ricochet from the left Kingston goalpost, giving Olympic a 1-0 lead with 17 minutes remaining in the game. He quickly added another goal to secure the victory for Olympic.

“The boys really needed it [the win],” Viveros said. “It’s something that we’ve been struggling with the last couple of games.”