2,500 turn out for ‘No Kings 3’ protest in Port Orchard

The event marked the largest protest South Kitsap Indivisible has held since the organization formed in March 2025.

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The protest was held at the intersection of Bethel Road and Lund Avenue.

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Community members hold signs in opposition to the Trump Administration during the ‘No Kings 3’ protest March 28 in Port Orchard.

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About 2,500 people turned out for the ‘No Kings 3’ protest March 28 at the intersection of Bethel Road and Lund Avenue in Port Orchard, with most attendees showing their dismay with the Trump administration.

It was the fourth protest hosted by South Kitsap Indivisible in 2026 and the largest protest since SKI formed in March 2025. The turnout of 2,500 clipped the earlier ‘No Kings 2’ protest in October 2025, which drew 2,300, a news release says.

A handful of counter-protesters were also part of the record crowd.

“Supporters of President Donald Trump have the same lawful right to protest, as does anyone else,” SKI leader Terry Loving said. “We were happy with our volunteer de-escalators, traffic controllers and first aid team who walked through the crowd.”

The protest featured sign-waving activists of all ages, some wearing inflatable costumes, musicians, chanting, honks and waves from motorists.

SKI also collected 256 pounds of non-perishable food and hygiene supplies, plus $919 in cash donations for South Kitsap Helpline. SKI’s “button walk” to help Kitsap Immigrant Assistance Center netted $748 in sales.

“It is amazing how this community shows up,” Loving said. “Nice work!”