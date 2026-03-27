Four derelict vessels removed from Phinney Bay

One of the derelict boat’s that was removed from Phinney Bay March 26.

Members of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Marine Unit partnered with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to remove four derelict vessels from Phinney Bay in Bremerton March 26.

The boats were major navigation hazards and environmental risks, per a sheriff’s department Facebook post. The $80,000 project cost was fully covered by state funds.

“The project’s positive impact was immediate, with a substantial number of emails and messages from local residents expressing appreciation for the removal effort and its contribution to improving the safety and environmental health of the bay,” the sheriff’s department says in the post.