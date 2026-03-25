WSF hosts roughly 200 high school students for Career Day

On March 19, Washington State Ferries hosted roughly 200 high school students at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance facility on Bainbridge Island for career day, in efforts to get youth interested in potentially working for the public ferry system.

Student attendees included those from Bainbridge High School and North Kitsap High School, among several other Seattle-area high schools. “The event was created to introduce local high school students to the wide range of maritime career opportunities available at Washington State Ferries – on vessels, at terminals and our maintenance facility. The goal is to help build a pipeline of future employees from within the region,” Justin Fujioka, a WSF spokesperson, said. “In addition to increasing the number of students in attendance each year, we have expanded the types of tours and demonstrations we offer.

Tours included both portions aboard vessels, such as the pilot house, engine room and trade shops at Eagle Harbor. WSF has added more hands-on demonstrations such as onboard firefighting with a hose, first aid, a life ring toss, and emergency vessel evacuation slides, he said.

Fujioka said public feedback has been positive, especially from educators who have shared the experience has been beneficial for their students, adding, “ Many have shared that students remain engaged and continue talking about what they learned for weeks after attending,” he said.

In the future, WSF hopes to add more hands-on activities in maritime work, which could include expanded demonstrations and interactive activities to allow skills used in ferry operations, terminal work,and trades shops, he said.

“We hope students leave with a better understanding of the wide range of career opportunities available in the maritime industry and a clearer sense of how they can pursue those paths after graduation. By taking part in hands-on activities and seeing our work up close, we want students to picture themselves in these roles and feel confident that a meaningful, long-term career with us is within reach,” Fukioka said.

In the future, WSF also hopes to provide more materials outlining pathways following high school graduation to careers at WSF. “That includes helping students better understand the training, apprenticeships, and entry-level opportunities that can lead to long-term, rewarding careers in the maritime industry. Our staff is incredibly proud of the work they do and enjoys interacting with the next generation of maritime workers,” he said.