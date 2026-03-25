Vikings still looking for improvement, despite 2-0 win over Kingston

Viking Sebastian Moran fights for the ball with Buccaneer Evan Warr in a 2-0 NK road win over Kingston March 24.

The North Kitsap Vikings (4-0-1, 4-0 in Olympic League) are still looking to improve after beating the Kingston Buccaneers (0-4, 0-3 OL) 2-0 on the road March 24.

Viking head coach Greg St. Peter noted that his team has had starters who have not been able to play much to kick off the season, largely due to injuries and sickness.

“We just can’t get healthy,” the coach said.

Akiles Lopez managed to get the first shot on goal in the 33rd minute for NK in an otherwise highly defensive beginning to the first half, with both teams feeling each other out. Lopez served to be the only source of offensive output for the first 15 minutes of the match, with Kingston not tallying a shot on goal in that stretch.

The Vikings generated their best opportunity to put a score in with under ten minutes remaining in the first half, getting the ball right into the teeth of Kingston’s defense. Nolan Bond converted the first goal of the match, giving NK a 1-0 lead entering halftime.

“Some young guys are getting good experience; they’ve shown it already a couple times,” St. Peter said. “It’s just now finding it at a consistent level.”

NK continued to put the clamps down on Kingston in the second half, keeping the ball on their side of the field. Lopez put a shot on goal from the 30-yard line but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Both teams continued to struggle to get shots on goal. Buccaneer captain Griffin Clark had a shot attempt with seven minutes remaining in the match, but couldn’t convert. Viking Zach Richards put in a last-minute goal to seal the game for NK.

St. Peter noted that the team needs to play better, citing poor decision-making from the Vikings throughout the game.

“Our passing has been inaccurate, too many turnovers,” St. Peter said. “Decision making needs to improve [but] we’re still early in the season, a lot of new faces, so it’ll take time.”