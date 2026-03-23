KCSO: Man found dead in Kitsap home, brother arrested

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a 30-year-old Poulsbo area man, per the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The 34-year-old brother of the deceased is in custody and has been booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a home around 10:15 p.m. March 22 for a domestic violence call and discovered a man dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating, KCSO says in a March 23 Facebook post.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court March 24.

“We will release more information as the investigation progresses,” KCSO’s post says.