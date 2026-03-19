NK girls’ tennis off to good start this season, beats Klahowya 5-2

The North Kitsap Vikings boast some newcomers on their girls’ tennis team and are off to a 2-0 start this season.

NK beat the Klahowya Eagles 5-2 March 18 at home and won all four doubles matches.

The Vikings brought on 12 newcomers to their team this year, making up half of their roster.

“I think the preparation for a lot of the girls, because they’re new, is just the basics of tennis,” NK coach Jay DeVries said.

Results (player in bold indicates who won)

Singles:

Brooklyn Webb (Klahowya) vs. Noelle Oberholtzer (North Kitsap) – 6-0, 7-5

Susan Slater (Klahowya) vs. Senna Pearson (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

W: Catherine Tritz (North Kitsap) vs. Cierra Cramo (Klahowya) – 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

W: Rachel Le/Emma Pappas (North Kitsap) vs. Marnie Steedman/Paige Cochran (Klahowya) – 6-3, 7-6

W: Addison Jess/Edi Smith (North Kitsap) vs. Estella Smith/Ava Shreve (Klahowya) – 6-2, 6-0

W: Abby Knott/Payton Steiner (North Kitsap) vs. Amara Russick/Lexi Cochran (Klahowya) – 6-2, 6-1

W: Megan Ferguson/Bianca Palafox (North Kitsap) vs. Kiera Robinson/Mina Vientel (Klahowya) – 6-4, 6-0