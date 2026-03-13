Spartan golfers start season with easy win over Olympic

Trojan Roger Gasow hits an approach shot in a 155-208 Olympic loss to Bainbridge March 12 at Kitsap Golf & Country Club in Bremerton.

Spartan Tom McFadden recorded a 39 through nine holes in a 155-208 Bainbridge victory over Olympic March 12 at Kitsap Golf & Country Club in Bremerton.

The Bainbridge Spartans boys golf team is off to a good start this season, besting Olympic 155-208 March 12 at Kitsap Golf & Country Club in Bremerton.

It marked the first meet of the season for both teams.

“It was encouraging to see how ready these guys were,” Bainbridge coach Dominic Lacis said. “You never really know what to expect in the first match, but coming out and posting a 155 right away is huge. It showed me that these guys worked hard this off-season and are in good form early.”

Results (9-holes)

First place – Anderson Wicklund (Bainbridge) – 37

Second place – Rainer Richardson (Bainbridge) – 38

Third place – Tom McFadden (Bainbridge) – 39

Fourth place – Samuel Patterson (Bainbridge) – 41

T-Fifth place – Samuel Hodus and Tyson Brase (Bainbridge) – 42

T-Sixth place – Adam Roadruck, Roger Gasow, and Ben Bartlett (Olympic) – 49

T-seventh place – Blake Gavin and Trystan Espinosa (Olympic) – 61