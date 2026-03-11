Suquamish breaks ground on new Clearwater Market in Silverdale

The Suquamish Tribe broke ground March 11 on a new development in Silverdale that will include a convenience store, a nine-pump gas station, and an Agate Dreams retail cannabis store under the tribe’s Clearwater Market brand.

The site is located at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and NW Pete Ross Way near The Trails shopping center. Additionally, the tribe also plans to continue developing the site in the future with additional stores and retail outlets, a news release says.

This will be Suquamish’s third Clearwater Market, following the tribe’s opening of locations in Bremerton and Poulsbo in 2024. The tribe hopes to open the 8,330-square-foot Silverdale market by the end of 2026.

Suquamish Tribal leaders were joined by elected officials, tribal members, and community members from Kitsap County at the groundbreaking, where a traditional Suquamish song and dance group performed prior to a ceremonial shovel groundbreaking.

“We are so excited to continue providing services and economic opportunities to Silverdale and everyone throughout Kitsap County,” said Suquamish Chairman Leonard Forsman. “This entire region is Suquamish ancestral territory, so we are committed to ensuring it thrives now and into the future.”

The Clearwater Market stores are operated by the tribe’s economic arm, Port Madison Enterprises, which also manages the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, Kiana Lodge, White Horse Golf Club, as well as other retail shops in Suquamish.

“This project reflects the long-term vision the tribe has for strengthening our economy while honoring our responsibility to the community,” said Port Madison Enterprises board president Greg George. “Developments like this Clearwater Market help create new opportunities for the tribe, support local jobs, and allow us to continue building businesses that represent the values and hospitality of the Suquamish people.”