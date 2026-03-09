3 injured following two-vehicle collision on Highway 3

Three people were injured and transported to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Poulsbo in the early morning of March 8, per a Washington State Patrol memo.

A 2018 Honda Accord, driven by a 21-year-old man from Poulsbo, was headed northbound on Hwy 3, and a 2009 Mazda CX9, driven by a 58-year-old woman from Quilcene, was also headed northbound in the other lane. The Honda then attempted to change lanes and hit the Mazda, per WSP. The Honda struck a guardrail and came to rest in the northbound lane, and the Mazda struck a tree and came to rest down an embankment.

Both drivers were injured, along with a 19-year-old woman from Poulsbo who was a passenger in the Honda. The WSP memo says the collision is under investigation and that drugs/alcohol were a factor.