KCSO: explosive device found in man’s car at Port Orchard market

The Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad responded to Mullenix Market in Port Orchard March 5 after an explosive device was discovered in the car of a suspect.

The Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad was dispatched to Mullenix Market in Port Orchard March 5 after Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered an explosive device in the car of a suspect.

Deputies responded to a 25-year-old man behaving erratically outside the market around 10:45 p.m.After taking the man into custody, deputies spotted what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in his vehicle. The WSP bomb squad was called to help contain and neutralize the device, per KCSO.

Once the car was safe to search, deputies also found a small amount of methamphetamine. The suspect, a transient from Tacoma, was transported to St. Michael Medical Center for treatment of a serious health issue.

Deputies sent information and evidence to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and a decision on criminal charges, KCSO says.