Bremerton advances to state semis, Davis records 2,000th career point

Knight Aaron Matthews tries to get past a defender during a 65-47 Bremerton win over Grandview March 5 in the quarterfinals of the 2A boys state basketball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

No. 1-seed Bremerton (23-2) broke away from No. 7 seed Grandview in the second half of its state quarterfinal game at the Yakima SunDome, winning 65-47, a contest in which junior guard Jalen Davis recorded 2,000 career points.

The standout guard, who earned the 2A state tournament MVP last year in Yakima and led the Knights to a state title, is the second all-time leading scorer in West Sound history, only behind Steven Gray of Bainbridge, who finished his high school career with 2,415 points. Gray was a prominent player on Gonzaga from 2007-2011 before playing overseas professionally.

The Knights advance to the state semifinals and will play No. 11 seed Columbia River March 6 at 7:15 p.m. in Yakima. Davis scored 29 points in the quarterfinal game, along with six rebounds and six steals. Junior Enoch Taylor also chipped in 17 points for Bremerton.

In the first quarter, Davis kicked off the scoring, generating a quick four-point play on the first possession of the game. The Knights and Greyhounds were neck and neck for the first four minutes of the game, but eventually Grandview took a 10-8 lead after some missed shots and turnovers from Bremerton.

But Taylor managed to take the lead right back for the Knights with a three-point play. Grandview and Bremerton flip-flopped the lead up until the end of the first, with the Greyhounds leading 16-15 at the end of one.

Davis continued his strong showing, scoring his 2,000th career point on a three-pointer in the middle portion of the second quarter. However, Grandview managed to tie the game back up at 23 apiece with four minutes remaining in the half.

The Greyhounds stole the lead from the Knights again off a three-pointer, making the score of the game 26-25 with three minutes remaining, leading to a timeout from Bremerton head coach Miah Davis. The Knights finished the half strong and took a 33-30 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, center Jay Beahan scored the first two buckets for Bremerton with contested layups in the paint, getting the Knights out to their largest lead on the night at six.

Bremerton found themselves entering the bonus with 3:44 remaining in the third, sending Davis and company to the free-throw line. Then Junior Davis-McWhorter converted on a fastbreak layup, getting the Knights’ lead out to 10.

Beahan converted an alley-oop off a pass from Davis with under a minute to go, building momentum for the Knights entering the fourth quarter. Bremerton led 49-34 at the end of three.

Taylor hit another three-pointer to kick off the fourth, getting Bremerton’s lead out to 18. Davis continued to generate and-one opportunities, getting the Knights’ lead out to 22 with five minutes remaining in the game.