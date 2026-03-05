Wasson’s 4th quarter surge sends Crosspoint to state quarterfinals

Wildcat Lucy Wasson puts up a shot during a 53-44 Crosspoint Christian win over Liberty Christian, March 4, in the round of 12 of the 1B girls state basketball tournament at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane.

No. 6-seed Crosspoint Christian had a fourth quarter surge to come back and beat No. 11-seed Liberty Christian 53-44 March 4 in the round of 12 of the 1B girls state basketball tournament at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane.

Senior Lucy Wasson led the Wildcats with 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Crosspoint was without Anna Kuske, its top scorer on the season, for most of the game due to foul trouble. The Wildcats will play No. 5 seed Oakesdale in the state quarterfinals March 5 at 3:45 p.m. in Spokane.

In the round of 12 game, Liberty Christian came out of the gates with an immediate full-court press, but Kuske was able to navigate the tight defense and put up the Wildcats’ first points of the game via a mid-range jumper. She later hit a three-pointer with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter and then scored a fastbreak layup off a turnover, scoring Crosspoint’s first seven points of the game.

The two squads kept it neck-and-neck entering the second quarter, with neither jumping out to a substantial margin. Liberty Christian eventually took the lead after converting a long three-pointer with 2:25 remaining in the second, giving the Patriots a 19-18 lead. The score was tied 22-22 at halftime.

The Patriots scored the first four points of the second half, getting out to a 26-22 lead after Crosspoint missed their first three field goals of the half. Crosspoint senior guard Libby Parker scored the first points for the Wildcats two minutes into the third quarter on a fastbreak layup, and Wasson converted on a mid-range jumper, tying the game back up at 26 apiece.

Nonetheless, Liberty Christian leapt back out to the largest lead of the game at 31-26 after some Crosspoint turnovers and miscues, warranting a timeout from head coach Jenny Kuske with 2:52 remaining in the third.

The Wildcats kept it within one possession until Kuske converted free throws with 5:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, taking the lead back at 37-36. The game was tied at 40-40 with over three minutes to play when Kuske and Wasson combined to score eight consecutive points via free throws and breakaway layups, ultimately sealing the victory for the Wildcats.