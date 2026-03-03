Jewel Box Theatre to celebrate 25 years at upcoming gala

Tickets are on sale now for the 25th Anniversary Gala for Poulsbo’s Jewel Box Theatre, to be held March 14 in the Canoe Event Center ballroom of the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort.

This year’s event honors the volunteers, donors, actors, directors, crew, sponsors and community partners who have contributed to the success of one of Kitsap’s live performing arts venues, a news release says.

Kicking off at 5 p.m. with a champagne reception, the evening will feature a buffet created especially for gala attendees by Clearwater’s executive chef, Steven Burns. Chaired by JBT board member, Elizabeth Barnick, the evening will include brief videos showcasing the history of the theater, as well as more personal taped interviews with board president John Ackenhusen, artistic director Trina Williamson and other key players who have contributed to the organization’s success, the release says.

A special musical revue, produced and directed by Williamson, will highlight the gala celebration, featuring singers and a live band. During the evening, guests will also have opportunities to support the theater via a giving tree and a raise-the-paddle auction to help fund productions and theater operations.

As Ackenhusen enthusiastically shares, “At our gala, we will celebrate and thank those who have gotten us through our first 25 years, and help point the way to our next 25.”

For more information on the Jewel Box Theatre in Poulsbo, or to purchase tickets to the 25th Anniversary Gala, visit jewelboxpoulsbo.org, via email to poulsbojewelbox@hotmail.com, or by phone, 360-697-3183.