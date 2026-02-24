PO self-help housing in planning, permit stage

On Feb. 12, there was a public hearing held by Kitsap County for the Ives Mills 49-unit affordable housing project in Port Orchard. The units will be located on the 5400 block of SE Bethel Road.

Housing Kitsap proposed to subdivide the 8.44 acres into single-family lots ranging from 2,800 to 4,800 square feet. The project includes recreational amenities, a trail, and parks. The project was proposed to be developed in a single phase.

In July 2025, the project received $1.2 million in federal Self-help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP) funding. 8-12 future homeowners will help build the homes alongside Housing Kitsap, the developer, in a self-help housing model. The 49 units will be detached single-family homes.

Currently in the planning, permitting, and pre-construction phase, the project is on a timeline to take a year to complete once the site development permit is approved. As of now, the project is awaiting the hearing examiner’s decision on the preliminary plat permit before Housing Kitsap can take next steps.

Once approved, further permits won’t require separate public notice, since future development is expected once the plat is approved, making the process move more quickly.

Housing Kitsap has worked alongside nonprofit Community Frameworks to use a self-help housing model in the past to provide families with more opportunities for affordable housing. In 2024, Housing Kitsap completed 12 self-help housing projects, and as of 2025, there are 20 self-help homes under construction.

Families must meet credit and income requirements, with funding primarily provided by USDA low-interest loans. Families roughly build 65% of the homes, which typically takes 12-14 months to complete at 30-35 hours of work per week.