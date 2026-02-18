Popularity of mobile bars has made its way to Kitsap

Mobile bars have become widely popular at events like weddings, private parties, and other social events across Washington State. A growing women-owned business in South Kitsap, Lasso Mobile Bar, began in 2025 by Emma Plummer and serves the larger Western Washington area.

Plummer transformed a 1983 horse trailer into a mobile bar and business when she was just 20 years old, so that by the time she turned 21, she could fully serve and operate at events.

“I had always dreamed of owning my own business that involved the community in some sort of way and serving people, as I’m a barista for my day job,” Plummer said. “Our bar specifically brings the fun by creating a social spot where guests can gather, chat, and celebrate together! It adds a stylish, upscale vibe, (and) personalized drinks to match the theme.”

Lasso is a dry hire bar due to Washington State liquor laws, meaning guests provide the alcohol and Lasso acts as the bar and bartender for the event, a new strategy for businesses that emerged in the last few years.

“I believe this mobile bar is a great addition to events and the community because it gives clients freedom in planning their beverages without having to deal with all the work and stress, and also keeping costs flexible,” said Plummer.

Washington State ranks ninth nationally in the number of mobile bars. The unique and customizable beverage service for events has helped it gain popularity recently, often offered at cheaper prices since clients provide their own alcohol. The industry is growing rapidly due to the high number of remote and outdoor venues in the spring and summer for events in Washington.

“We serve at events from weddings to baby showers to BMX races to graduation parties and real estate open houses. And the fun part is I don’t just bartend and serve alcohol, I do a lot of non-alcoholic beverage bars such as dirty sodas, energy drinks, and craft mocktails for events that can’t have alcohol served and still want to experience the fun of an open bar,” said Plummer.

In just their first year of operation, Lasso Mobile Bar has expanded from one renovated horse trailer to a portable wooden bar as well, giving clients options for their events. Last year, Lasso operated at about three events each month from May to October, Plummer shared.