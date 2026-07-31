What is assisted stretching and how is it beneficial?

At the end of May, I had the amazing opportunity to offer assisted stretching before and after the Girls on the Run (GOTR) 5K event at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds. Girls on the Run WestSound is an incredible program that “inspires participants to recognize their inner strength, build confidence, and increase their physical activity.”

My daughter and I participated in the 5K the year prior, and the program was truly transformative for her. It was wonderful to watch her confidence grow and see her progress from a shy, nervous child into a confident runner. While we were unable to run in the 5K this year, I was delighted to support the runners and remain part of the race-day magic by offering mini assisted stretch sessions.

What exactly is assisted stretching?

Assisted stretching is a hands-on technique where a trained professional guides a person’s joints through a deeper range of motion than is typically achievable on one’s own. I use a combination of passive movements and Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) to engage the nervous system, allowing the muscles to relax into a deeper stretch.

On race day, I provided stretching both before and after the event. Prior to activity, dynamic stretching is best. Dynamic stretches are active movements in which joints and muscles move through a full range of motion without being held. These stretches help warm up muscles and prep them for activity, reducing the chances of strains, injuries, or cramping.

After the race, I use slow, static stretches, the kind most people think of when they picture stretching. This helps increase blood flow and deliver nutrients to the muscles, facilitating recovery.

The benefits beyond race day

While assisted stretching is excellent for athletes, its advantages extend far beyond sporting events:

Healthy aging: Assisted stretching helps individuals maintain functionality and mobility as they age. Moving the joints lubricates them and circulates fluids, keeping stiffness and swelling to a minimum. For those wishing to age in place, weekly professional stretching can be incredibly beneficial. It improves proprioception, the body’s awareness of itself in space, which plays a key role in reducing fall risks.

Stress relief: As life gets more stressful, assisted stretching is great for overall health and well-being. Moving your body through slow, gentle stretches allows you to release tension you may not even know you’re holding on to. As tension is released, your body produces oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin. This helps lower cortisol levels (aka the stress hormone). In fact, many studies have linked weight loss to lower cortisol levels.

Pain management: Assisted stretching can also temporarily relieve pain. Improved circulation and the flushing out of built-up fluids from a joint can provide temporary relief. For persistent pain conditions, I always refer my clients to Silverdale Sport & Spine for a thorough assessment. I have found that the combination of assisted stretching with the specific movement directives given by Dr. Duncan has significantly improved people’s ability to reduce their chronic pain or, in many cases, alleviate it altogether.

Whether you are looking to stay functional as you age, improve your sports performance, or just relieve some stress from work and life, assisted stretching is a therapy worth trying.

Kristina Sowers is the owner of Kitsap Strength & Massage, a certified personal trainer and a stretch & mobility specialist with a passion for keeping people functional as they age.