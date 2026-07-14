Gorst highway recommendations to be presented at July 22 open house

The public is invited to an in-person open house to learn about Washington State Department of Transportation recommendations for the future of state highways in Gorst. On July 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at South Kitsap High School, people will be able to get information about the study results and next steps.

There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the two-hour event. WSDOT study team members will present recommendations to move forward with a National Environmental Policy Act review, a news release says. Public feedback will be incorporated into the final study report. The NEPA review will begin sometime after the study is complete in early 2027.

WSDOT’s Highway 3 Gorst Area Planning and Environmental Linkages Study focuses on improving transportation on Hwy 3, 16, 166 and 304 in the Gorst area.

“While this work is a significant step forward in the process, any construction would require funding, which has not yet been appropriated,” the release says.

Beginning July 14, community members can also visit the online open house to see what options WSDOT studied to decrease congestion in Gorst and create a stronger highway system in the surrounding area.