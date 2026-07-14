BlueBridge program allows PO police to assist those in need

If a domestic violence victim needs to spend a night at a hotel to get away from their abuser or if someone living in their car has not eaten, Port Orchard police can help. Under a new program, cops carry debit cards that can be used, in suitable cases, to make purchases to assist a person in a tough spot.

“One individual needed gas. Another individual had small children and didn’t have money for diapers and formula. These are the types of situations where officers, based on their discretion, can make purchases,” said Alan Iwashita, Port Orchard Police Department deputy chief.

The program, called BlueBridge, is named after the non-profit company that distributes debit cards to law enforcement and monitors purchases. The cards are funded by donations from local businesses and citizens.

“This provides us the ability to do an immediate intervention. If nothing else, it gets (the individual) to the next day and gives them time to be able to figure out what their next step is to get back on their feet,” Iwashita said.

The deputy chief listed other instances in which officers made purchases since the program started in the spring.

-A female was contacted by police. She was homeless and suffering from a substance abuse disorder. Officers took her to Goodwill and bought her some clothing.

-On another occasion, POPD were called to a local church for a man in crisis. The man needed shoes and socks, so cops went to St Vincent de Paul and got him needed footwear.

-A woman fleeing from a “physically and mentally abusive” situation had driven until her car ran out of gas. Upon hearing the story, local cops filled her vehicle with fuel, so she could continue and meet family and friends.

Iwashita said the program is a favorite of many on the force.

“Officers are people too. They understand individuals come upon hard times. It always feels good to be able to help someone in need. BlueBridge is another way we can help people and let them know that we, and the community, care about them,” Iwashita said.

The BlueBridge program grew out of an incident in 2011 when a San Diego officer was captured on video buying a snack for a hungry neighborhood child. Moments later, the officer was killed in a random attack. The video of the officer’s giving act was seen by BlueBridge co-founder Brian Spracklen, who thought, “What if every officer had the resources to offer similar kindness in a moment of vulnerability?”

The organization works with over 60 law enforcement agencies nationwide. In addition to POPD, agencies in Kitsap County that utilize BlueBridge cards include the Bremerton and Suquamish Tribe police departments, Iwashita said.

Several groups support the program, including the South Kitsap Chamber of Commerce, the Port Orchard Police Officers’ Guild, and the Port Orchard and South Kitsap Rotary clubs. A representative of Port Orchard Ford also donated to the effort, Iwashita said.

Individuals wishing to donate to the BlueBridge program can go to: bluebridgealliance.org. Contributions can be earmarked for use by the POPD.