Kitsap provides updates on SK parks at community meeting

Kitsap County Parks held a community meeting in South Kitsap Feb. 25 to provide an update on ongoing and future projects.

Over 40 community members attended the meeting. Park staff, along with Kitsap County Commissioner Oran Root, were on hand to answer questions and provide information.

“We envision a thriving and resilient Kitsap County where everyone connects with nature, enjoys inclusive recreation, and shares in the stewardship of our parks and open spaces,” shared Parks director Alex Wisniewski.

Road construction, park impacts

As the year has begun, so have construction projects ranging all over Kitsap County. Specifically in SK, there are two major construction projects that will affect park access.

Lund Avenue construction will begin mid to late spring and flow into 2028, impacting the entrance into SK Regional Park. The city is adding sidewalks, bike lanes, and roundabouts to manage traffic in the area. Traffic into SKRP will be routed through Jackson Street when construction begins.

Harper Park will also be affected by construction this year, with the replacement of the SE Olympia Drive culvert with a 120-foot bridge. The bridge will contain pedestrian elements to prioritize safety, with six feet of ADA-compliant space.

The park will remain open, but the back half of the parking lot will be utilized during construction for a project office and laydown yard. The front half of the lot will remain open to park visitors.

Forest stewardship, restoration

Natural resources program supervisor Irene Weber gave a presentation at the meeting on the long-term goals and plans for forests in the county. She shared that the improvement of forest health, resiliency, and habitat quality are priorities for Parks.

Weber emphasized that there is no restoration planned for 2026-27. The county is currently in the assessment and monitoring phase with all of its forests. In 2025, they completed and gained approval of their policy and 10-year strategic plan from the Board of County Commissioners. What comes next is outreach and engagement with stakeholders and the public, as well as a Park Plan. Weber shared that this stage is what helps in guiding staff to where work needs to be done.

Banner Forest concerns

Members of the community showed great concern and interest in Banner Forest Heritage Park at the meeting.

Banner Forest is currently in the assessment phase. Later this year and next year, the county will begin desktop and field-based analysis of restoration needs, as well as identification of areas that would benefit from restoration and areas that are stable and do not need restoration treatment.

Community concerns centered around the proper identification of restoration needs in the forest, alongside who will be doing the assessments.

Weber shared that the county uses biostatisticians, ecologists, and forestry experts to help them assess the needs of Parks’ forests. Kevin Cedar is the current stewardship forester for Kitsap County with a PhD from the University of Washington in Forest Biometrics. Parks is also in the process of hiring a wildlife ecologist.

“Now we’re drilling down to a specific Park Plan, and that’s where we put boots on the ground, out in the field,” said Wisniewski. “It could be staff, it could be consultants who go out and do the analysis, the evaluation, and they come back with multiple alternatives of what we could do in that park based on what the park, the ground, and the environment is telling them.”

After the assessment, multiple alternatives are presented to the BOCC on how to approach potential restoration ideas in Banner Forest.

“There are no restoration projects planned to occur in South Kitsap Parks in 2026 and 2027,” said Weber. “Assesment and determination of specific restoration needs is not yet complete.”

Last year, Parks hosted six different public and educational meetings for the community across Kitsap County, and they plan to continue public engagement surrounding Banner Forest. “There is a huge importance to engage, communicate, teach, and learn from the community,” said Root.

Park planning

There are three parks in SK that are on the horizon for planning in 2026-27.

Coulter Creek Heritage Park will begin vegetation mapping and wildlife utilization studies this year. The master plan process is scheduled to begin in 2027, which includes planning of parking, a trail network, and the possibility of facilities.

Environmental assessments are scheduled to begin in 2027 for Wicks Lake Park. The planning, which includes parking and signage, will begin in 2028.

SKRP has a strong need for improvement, including lighting and synthetic turf. Due to these needs, the park has been moved up to the third 2026 Capital Project, shared Parks planner Carmen Smith. A project manager has already been assigned, and the county is looking for a design and engineering consultant.

Beetle infestation

SKRP currently has a European chafer beetle infestation that has been ongoing for years. In July 2025, the turf renovations on the ball fields were moved to the six-year Capital Improvement Plan to treat the infestation.

Targeted treatments for the beetles were applied in June 2025 and will occur again in this summer. The treatment includes aeration, fertilizer, reseeding, and turf repair. The beetles cause the roots of the grass to loosen, and as birds and raccoons feast on the insects, the grass is easily peeled up, impacting safety and playability.

Bloomquist Rotary Park also went under renovation to improve safety and playability of its two ball fields. Field one was recently completed and will open March 1. Field two is 50% complete with a completion date of April.

Incidents at SK parks

Maintenance and operations supervisor for Parks, Bre Ganne, shared the concerns surrounding vandalism and theft in the county.

Areas that most often have reports of incidents include Camp Calvinwood, Horseshoe Lake, Long Lake, and SKRP. In response, county parks are closed from sunset to sunrise. There has also been staff on patrol in SKRP since November to monitor the area. Area lighting in multiple parks has also been added to reduce incidents.

Since January 2025, there have been 62 total incidents in SK parks, with 27 being in SKRP. Ganne shared that incidents cost the county over $25,000, give or take.

Parks uses Click Fix to help notify them of incidents. Whether it is vandalism, illegal dumping, facility issues, or safety concerns, members of the community can upload reports online to contact Parks quickly. “More clicks will help us be proactive so we can see where there are needs,” said Ganne. “It is the most effective way to get Parks’ response.”

Root is also on the 911 board and shared that all county parks are working on maintaining physical addresses to help 911 identify locations quickly when there is an incident or emergency.

Connect with Parks

Kitsap County Parks hosts guided nature walks and volunteer opportunities throughout multiple parks in order to educate and stay connected with the community. “Through community events, educational programs, and environmental protection, we want to foster connections to promote well-being and create enduring opportunities for current and future generations to enjoy and thrive,” said Wisniewski.