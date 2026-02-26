Newly established opioid hotline now available in Kitsap

Individuals experiencing opioid withdrawal symptoms can now call a newly established hotline in Kitsap County and receive medication within hours to alleviate their condition.

“I am very excited this resource is now available to the residents of Kitsap County,” said Dr. Herbie Duber, health officer for Kitsap Public Health District.

The Opioid Treatment Hotline connects a caller to a physician who can diagnose opioid disorder and prescribe suboxone, a medication that eases opioid withdrawal and cravings and supports recovery. The prescription is immediately sent to the caller’s neighborhood pharmacy for pickup, Duber said.

A person trying to kick opioids can experience withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, sweating, upset stomach and diarrhea. There can be significant nausea and vomiting. Some people will get what’s called piloerection, an involuntary reflex causing hairs on their arms to stand on end. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling, Duber noted.

“The hotline meets individuals with opioid use disorder where they’re at, when they’re ready to engage in treatment. An individual can decide at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday that they want to start and can call the line and within a short period of time be engaged with a trained physician who is able to prescribe them medication for their disorder,” Duber said.

The same-day service speeds the time an opioid user can get relief from withdrawal discomfort, reducing the opportunity to relapse.

“There aren’t many places in Kitsap where an individual could walk in, be seen and receive a prescription for treatment for opioid use disorder. Accessing care is challenging everywhere, and it is particularly challenging in Kitsap because of the shortage of healthcare providers we have,” he said.

Callers talk with University of Washington medicine emergency physicians, trained to provide addiction care.

Huber notes a key advantage of the hotline is its follow-up support for treatment after the first call.

“One of the most amazing parts about this line is that it is not just the interaction with an emergency physician who writes the prescription. It is the follow-up process. A care coordinator contacts the individual to make sure they were able to pick up their medication. And then, most importantly, facilitates their connection to ongoing care,” he explained.

In the past year, there has been a decline in opioid overdoses in Kitsap County, but the health officer cautions against celebrating.

“Opioid use disorder remains a significant public health problem. It is still a primary cause of early morbidity and mortality, often among the population between the ages of 18 and 45,” he said. In 2024, 60 residents died by opioid overdose, per the health district website.

The opioid hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Anyone in the state age 13 or older can call 206-289-0287 for same-day help. The service, funded by the state department of health, is free and does not bill insurance.