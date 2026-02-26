Kitsap students serve as pages in State Senate

Three Kitsap County students served as pages in the Washington State Senate during the fourth week of the legislative session.

Micah Dekker is an eighth grader from Ridgetop Middle School, Emery Clegg is a sophomore from North Kitsap High School, and Syah Suri is a freshman from Bainbridge High School. Sen. Drew Hansen of the 23rd Legislative District sponsored their visit to the Capitol.

“It was an honor hosting these students,” said Hansen. “The page program is a wonderful civic education opportunity that sparked my interest in the legislature many years ago.”

The page program offers an immersive learning opportunity for middle and high school students to learn about state government. Pages assist senators on the senate floor and participate in Page School, where they hear from guest speakers, work on budget writing, serve on a mock committee, and sponsor a mock bill that is voted on by their peers, a news release says.

“I learned about the page program from one of my teachers, and I wanted to learn more about government. Plus, my mom was a page too,” said Dekker.

“I got to sponsor a bill that established a fund for wolf population growth,” said Clegg. “I also liked serving on a committee because it made me think critically about how a bill would work in the real world.”

“My favorite part of being a page was meeting new people. The security guards are so nice; they really care about the pages,” said Suri. “Watching the floor debate and hearing the different perspectives was also cool.”