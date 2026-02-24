North Kitsap briefs

Hansville open house

The Discover Greater Hansville Open House will take place March 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the Greater Hansville Community Center.

The open house is intended for the residents of North Kitsap to learn more about the various non-profit organizations that are active in the Greater Hansville area, from Eglon to Hansville. There will also be representatives from Kitsap County departments that provide essential services to the area, a news release says.

Each of the organizations will have a booth around the room where those attending can meet and talk to representatives of the various groups. The organizations will explain their activities, mission, membership benefits and volunteer opportunities. There will be non-profit clubs, charities and government agencies with personnel available to personally meet with residents and answer questions.

The event is sponsored by the Greater Hansville Community Center. Check GHCC’s website, Hansville.org, for more information.

Options fundraiser

The North Kitsap Options Program at Wolfle Elementary — a K–8 public school program rooted in child-centered learning, arts enrichment, and strong family involvement — is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year: its annual Musical Dinner Theatre, March 5–7 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Poulsbo (20884 Holt Road NE). The nonprofit Options Parent Group puts this on every year.

This year’s original production, Love Me, transports audiences to Las Vegas in 1985, where sequins sparkle, tensions rise, and the legendary Shi Shi Lounge is one show away from corporate foreclosure, a news release says. Written by Options parent Chay Norton and performed with a live band featuring talented local musicians, the show follows a scrappy crew of punks, hustlers, and Elvis impersonators fighting to save their beloved venue.

The event includes a kid-friendly show March 5 at 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evening performances; live and silent auction items; raffle baskets; Vegas-themed games; vow renewals; and an Elvis costume contest for guests brave enough to compete.

“This parent-powered event funds critical enrichment for students from across Hansville, Kingston, Indianola, and Poulsbo — including families from the S’Klallam and Suquamish Tribes. Musical Dinner Theatre is truly a community celebration of local talent supporting local kids,” the release says.

For ticket information, visit event.auctria.com/0bf916cf-7194-4b6d-ac80-4fd31925ae1c/f260b9269ba0419782b6aa7c5c92a220