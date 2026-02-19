Kraken sculpture proposed for PO Community Events Center

Rendering of the kraken sculpture that would be on display outside the future Community Events Center in Port Orchard.

At its Feb. 17 work study meeting, the Port Orchard City Council was given a presentation by local architect firm Rice Fergus Miller on updates to the Community Events Center (CEC), specifically design and artwork.

A kraken sculpture was presented to the council that would sit on the waterfront side of the CEC. The art piece would be made of metal, with guests able to touch and interact with it. The head would be eight feet tall with tentacles reaching 10 to 15 feet in the air. First ideas of the piece included a play structure, but liability regulations and concerns pivoted plans to an interactive art sculpture.

Depending on the artist and construction of the sculpture, it could cost somewhere around $500,000. Council is in contact with the NHL team Seattle Kraken, and shared ideas about fundraising alongside them for the artwork.

Possible artists to form a team for the project include Peter Tammata, Gil’s Foundry and Manufacturing, and HIWIRE. All artists are based in Washington.

Council shared that in order to get the kraken sculpture done in a year, when construction on the CEC is done, they would like to begin as soon as possible and are working to create a scope of work to approve at a regular city council meeting.

To continue the design theme of the ocean with the CEC, Angie Tomisser from Rice Fergus Miller presented ‘Stories of Our Shores,’ which touches on the rich and interconnected community of Port Orchard and the Puget Sound. This design choice will also flow into the donor room and donor recognition wall of the center.

The art rendering showed a map of Port Orchard, including the waterfront and the Sinclair Inlet. “We want to bring recognition to the donors (who) contributed to the campaign,” Tomisser shared. “[They] are recognized as part of a community effort to help make the community center happen. We don’t want to create something just for the sole fact of having names on it; we want everything that’s in the building to add something to the story and help enhance the building.”

Some other options to incorporate the art and nature of Port Orchard into the donor room included a rock wall mosaic fitting the form of waves or an abstract collage of glass tile plaques representing the shores of Port Orchard. Estimates for the cost of each range from $30,000 to $60,000.

At their next regular meeting, the council will vote on decisions regarding the artwork and donor recognition wall, alongside discussing marketing for members of the community to take part in the CEC donor program.