Klahowya’s magical run comes to an end in state semifinals

No. 2-seed Klahowya’s (21-3, 12-2 in Olympic League) state title run came to an end Feb. 13, falling to No. 3-seed Squalicum (11-7, 6-4 in Northwest Conference) 21-7 Feb. 13 in the 1A/2A girls flag football semifinals at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

Klahowya previously beat No. 7-seed Cedarcrest 28-14 in the first round of the state tournament Feb. 7. The Eagles ended up finishing in fourth place after losing to No. 4 seed Port Angeles 14-0 Feb. 14.

“We struggled offensively to move the ball, [but] our defense played well enough to win,” Klahowya coach Dan Ericson said after the Cedarcrest game.

The Eagles forced a three-and-out on their first defensive drive of the game. Nonetheless, Eagle quarterback Leah Pearce and company couldn’t produce any offense either on their first drive of the game, going three-and-out.

Eagle freshman defensive back Bailey Wrataric forced an interception on the following Squalicum drive, giving the Klahowya offense another chance to drive down the field and score. The Eagles managed to generate a few first downs, but couldn’t get the ball across midfield, turning the ball over on downs.

Pearce threw an interception on the second play of their next offensive drive, giving Squalicum a goal-to-go scenario and eventually the first score of the game at 7-0 with under two minutes remaining in the first half.

“We talked at halftime, trailing at halftime is not something we’re used to,” Ericson said. “It’s just a great experience for our girls.”

The Eagles punted on their first drive out of halftime, but sophomore defensive back Savannah Hartman quickly responded with a pick-six, tying the game back up at 7-7.

However, the Storm put together a long drive of their own, scoring another TD after a defensive pass interference call on the goal line, making the score 14-7.

Penalties continued to plague the Eagles, with multiple long gains on the following drive getting called back. Klahowya eventually turned the ball over on downs again.

Squalicum scored another touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game, effectively negating any chance for a Klahowya comeback.

“I think as a 1A team making it to state is impressive,” Pearce said. “We definitely gave it everything we had.”