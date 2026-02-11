Klahowya bowlers earn 4th-place state finish

Bremerton bowler finishes 3rd individually

By Luke Caputo • February 11, 2026 1:30 am
Luke Caputo/Kitsap News Group The Klahowya Eagles hold the 4th place trophy at the state girls bowling tournament Feb. 10 at Bowlero in Tukwila.
The Klahowya girls bowling team placed fourth in the 1A/2A state tournament Feb. 10 at Bowlero in Tukwila.

“They did what I hoped they would do, and they’ll be back,” Klahowya coach Jim Roadruck said. “We just come every year trying to win.”

Bremerton finished sixth as a team, highlighted by Samantha Stevens, who placed in third individually. Olympic finished seventh as a team. Central and South Kitsap also had individual bowlers compete at state in 3A and 4A.

Team scores

1A/2A:

Fourth place – Klahowya Eagles (6597)

Sixth place – Bremerton Knights (5944)

Seventh place – Olympic Trojans (5862)

Individual scores

1A/2A (top 30):

Third place – Samantha Stevens (Bremerton) – 1067

Eighth place – Claire Baker (Klahowya) – 1003

11th place – Tatum Robbins (Klahowya) – 988

15th place – Nevaeh Glance (Klahowya) – 961

27th place – Joslyn Ketternring (Olympic) – 850

28th place – Illeah Tang (Bremerton) – 844

3A (top 50):

27th place – Caroline Peters (Central Kitsap) – 888

T-37th place – Tatum Basher (Central Kitsap) – 856

49th place – Kate Ecijan (Central Kitsap) – 812

4A (top 75):

53rd place – Maddie Furlong (South Kitsap) – 773

54th place – Lilly Finke (South Kitsap) – 762

60th place – Kaylynn Nelson (South Kitsap) – 751