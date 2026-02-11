Klahowya bowlers earn 4th-place state finish

The Klahowya girls bowling team placed fourth in the 1A/2A state tournament Feb. 10 at Bowlero in Tukwila.

“They did what I hoped they would do, and they’ll be back,” Klahowya coach Jim Roadruck said. “We just come every year trying to win.”

Bremerton finished sixth as a team, highlighted by Samantha Stevens, who placed in third individually. Olympic finished seventh as a team. Central and South Kitsap also had individual bowlers compete at state in 3A and 4A.

Team scores

1A/2A:

Fourth place – Klahowya Eagles (6597)

Sixth place – Bremerton Knights (5944)

Seventh place – Olympic Trojans (5862)

Individual scores

1A/2A (top 30):

Third place – Samantha Stevens (Bremerton) – 1067

Eighth place – Claire Baker (Klahowya) – 1003

11th place – Tatum Robbins (Klahowya) – 988

15th place – Nevaeh Glance (Klahowya) – 961

27th place – Joslyn Ketternring (Olympic) – 850

28th place – Illeah Tang (Bremerton) – 844

3A (top 50):

27th place – Caroline Peters (Central Kitsap) – 888

T-37th place – Tatum Basher (Central Kitsap) – 856

49th place – Kate Ecijan (Central Kitsap) – 812

4A (top 75):

53rd place – Maddie Furlong (South Kitsap) – 773

54th place – Lilly Finke (South Kitsap) – 762

60th place – Kaylynn Nelson (South Kitsap) – 751