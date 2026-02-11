Klahowya bowlers earn 4th-place state finish

The Klahowya girls bowling team placed fourth in the 1A/2A state tournament Feb. 10 at Bowlero in Tukwila.
“They did what I hoped they would do, and they’ll be back,” Klahowya coach Jim Roadruck said. “We just come every year trying to win.”
Bremerton finished sixth as a team, highlighted by Samantha Stevens, who placed in third individually. Olympic finished seventh as a team. Central and South Kitsap also had individual bowlers compete at state in 3A and 4A.
Team scores
1A/2A:
Fourth place – Klahowya Eagles (6597)
Sixth place – Bremerton Knights (5944)
Seventh place – Olympic Trojans (5862)
Individual scores
1A/2A (top 30):
Third place – Samantha Stevens (Bremerton) – 1067
Eighth place – Claire Baker (Klahowya) – 1003
11th place – Tatum Robbins (Klahowya) – 988
15th place – Nevaeh Glance (Klahowya) – 961
27th place – Joslyn Ketternring (Olympic) – 850
28th place – Illeah Tang (Bremerton) – 844
3A (top 50):
27th place – Caroline Peters (Central Kitsap) – 888
T-37th place – Tatum Basher (Central Kitsap) – 856
49th place – Kate Ecijan (Central Kitsap) – 812
4A (top 75):
53rd place – Maddie Furlong (South Kitsap) – 773
54th place – Lilly Finke (South Kitsap) – 762
60th place – Kaylynn Nelson (South Kitsap) – 751