Suquamish Elementary principal to resign at end of school year

Suquamish Elementary principal Karra Lantz will be resigning at the end of the school year, following five years as the school’s leader.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision to reach. As many of you know, my time here has been more than just a chapter in my career; it has been a defining part of my life. The connections I’ve made with our students, the collaboration with such dedicated staff, and the support from this entire community have meant the world to me,” a letter from Lantz to school families says. “While I am moving on to a new chapter, please know that Suquamish will always hold a special part of my heart. I am so proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will carry the memories of our students’ growth and spirit with me wherever I go.”

Jenn Markaryan, North Kitsap School District director of communications, said the district has posted the open position and “will have an inclusive process to hire the new principal.”