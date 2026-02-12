SKSD looking to put capital projects levy on November ballot

The South Kitsap School District is looking to place a capital projects levy on the November election ballot.

The board emphasized at its Feb. 11 meeting its need and commitment to support the learning environment at all of the SKSD schools. Multiple board members agreed that it is important that the public is aware of what SKSD is doing and why.

“A collective alignment vision as we move forward in what we’re talking about is really important. We’re promoting our district and what we need to do to continue to move forward. On the horizon, a few years down the road, is a bond, so we are working toward a bigger picture,” said SKSD superintendent Tim Winter at the meeting.

“We have a list of the things that are coming next, so by setting a date tonight that gets us one step further as far as analyzing tax rate collection amount and number of years of the capital levy,” Winter told the board. “We’re really going to be transparent, but we’re also going to be precise on what we say we are going to do and how much it will cost, and then work to finish on time under budget.”

Winter shared that SKSD is working with financial services company Piper Sandler. SKSD has also put out a request for qualifications for a project management group. By the end of the month, SKSD shared that they will make a selection of projects and have a team of people helping make accurate estimates of those selected projects for the levy.

At the meeting, SKSD director of career and technical education, Sara Hatfield, gave a presentation on CTE program review.

For 2025-2026, the Perkins CTE grant provides $82,547 to SKSD. For 2026, SKSD is focusing on the biomedical pathway and will be using the Perkins grant to update some materials in its athletic medicine program.

At SKSD, CTE is available for grades 7-12 with 89 courses at SK High School. “The program of study is the most important part of CTE,” said Hatfield. “We don’t offer a course just because kids are interested in it. It has to be going somewhere. We’re looking to prepare them.”