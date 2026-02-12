PO council approves Hull Avenue rezoning

At its Feb. 10 meeting, the Port Orchard City Council held a quasi-judicial closed hearing on the site-specific application and recommendations of the hearing examiner for the rezoning of Hull Avenue.

Council made a motion to affirm the recommendation made by the hearing examiner for the rezoning of Hull Avenue. The motion passed five to two.

In March 2025, an application was submitted to the city for rezoning of approximately 2.7 acres of Hull Avenue to create more room for housing to be built, which would change the zoning from Residential 2 to Residential 3. R3 allows for apartments to be built. Unit density will increase from four units per lot to six units per lot. A public hearing occurred Dec. 3, 2025, and mistakes were found in the hearing examiner’s recommendation. The final corrected recommendation was submitted to council Feb. 5.

Community development director Nick Bond presented the rezoning proposal to council at the Feb. 10 meeting. Bond shared that the hearing examiner found that the proposal meets the criteria for granting a rezone.

Residents within 300 feet of the rezone property shared concerns with council about the rezoning going against LU-8, which emphasizes maintaining small-town character while ensuring housing diversity. A group of residents in the neighborhood had previously created a petition, but stated, “We are not against housing, we are against housing that doesn’t make sense with the area.” Residents shared that an R2 zone would be more appropriate for the character of Hull Avenue. Concerns for safety issues on the roads were also shared by neighbors of Hull Avenue, citing lack of sidewalks and space for safe bus stops for children, with an increasing number of residents.

The safety issues along the rezone area can be mitigated during subsequent project review. The city will be notified of any necessary improvements, such as clearing on the side of roads to allow safe access for school bus stops, the council shared.