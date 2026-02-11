Initial results show Bremerton levy passing, both NK levies failing

The Bremerton School District’s 4-year education programs and operations levy (EP&O) was passing with nearly 57% approval, while both North Kitsap School District levies were failing following initial results from the Feb. 10 special election.

School levies require 50% plus one vote to pass.

BSD’s EP&O levy will replace an existing two-year levy that expires at the end of the year. The new levy would collect about $70 million ($16,879,954 in both 2027 and 2028, $17,555,152 in 2029 and $18,987,652 in 2023). The estimated tax rate would be $2.09 per $1,000 of assessed property value each year.

“We want to thank the Bremerton community for its support of our students, staff, and schools, and thank every voter for their participation in this election,” a statement on the BSD website says. “The EP&O levy would continue funding for essential staff positions, extracurricular programs, student safety, and more.”

NKSD’s 4-year EP&O levy garnered just over 49% of support (5,233 votes), while nearly 51% voted against it (5,423 votes). The district’s 6-year capital project levy received even less support, with just over 46% approval (4,775 votes) while nearly 54% voted against it (5,573 votes).

The EP&O levy would replace an existing four-year levy that expires at the end of the year. The new levy would collect over $89 million ($21,010,031 in 2027, $21,834,134 in 2028, $22,549,886 in 2029 and $23,966,542 in 2030). The estimated tax rate would be $1.41 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2027 and 2028, $1.40 in 2029 and $1.43 in 2030.

Passage of the capital levy would have included the on-site replacement of Hilder Pearson Elementary and improvements to safety, security, buildings and technology through new fire alarms, fencing, roofs and HVAC units. The levy, if passed, would collect roughly $95.7 million ($13,550,000 in 2027, $14,092,000 in 2028, $14,655,580 in 2029, $15,241,907 in 2030, $18,700,000 in 2031 and $19,448,000 in 2032). The estimated tax rates are $0.91 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2027 through 2030 and $1.07 per $1,000 in assessed value in 2031 and 2032.

“While the initial results are disappointing, ballots are still being counted,” said NKSD superintendent Rachel Davenport. “The Educational Programs and Operations Levy provides critical local funding that supports our students, staff, and daily school operations, and we remain hopeful as the count continues in the days ahead.”

The next round of votes will be posted by 5 p.m. Feb. 11.