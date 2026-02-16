Night to Shine event brings smiles to Kitsap

Around the world on Feb. 13, communities gathered with churches to host Night to Shine, a special needs prom created by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event is open annually to anyone ages 14 and up, living with disabilities.

In Kitsap, the event was held at the Kitsap Fairgrounds.

Last year, Night to Shine was hosted in 821 locations across 63 countries, and this year those numbers grew to 950 locations across over 70 countries. The scope of the event reaches throughout all 50 U.S. states and has continued to grow each year, with approximately 400 attendees in Kitsap County this year. The very first Night to Shine was in 2015, hosted by 44 churches across 26 U.S. states, Uganda, and Kenya.

Newlife church hosts Night to Shine annually at the Fairgrounds, serving the larger community of Kitsap, with guests from all over the county and beyond attending. Newlife Silverdale’s first time hosting the event was in 2016. There was a three-year pause on the event due to the pandemic, but now they are back in full swing.

“The most important aspect of Night to Shine for Kitsap is the opportunity to come alongside, honor, and celebrate the incredible individuals who make our community so special,” shared Kitsap organizers Melissa Fabrega and Ken Riley. “Night to Shine is a beautiful reminder of the power of inclusion, compassion, and the love that binds our community together.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation was created by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow in 2010. Tebow’s organization focuses on special needs ministry, anti-human trafficking, orphan care, and medical needs, aiming to spread faith, hope, and love globally.

“It’s incredible to see the joy and hope in the faces of our kings and queens as they step onto the red carpet at Night to Shine, that moment when they realize the cheers and applause are for them,” said Tebow. “For many, it’s the first time they’ve ever felt truly celebrated, especially by someone outside their family. But that’s exactly why Night to Shine exists, to remind them of their inherent worth.”

Each year, approximately 450 volunteers come together to give their time, talents, and resources to make Night to Shine possible at the Fairgrounds Pavilion. “From weeks of planning to serving on the night of the event, [the volunteers’] dedication and servant hearts create a joyful, welcoming, and unforgettable experience for our honored guests,” Fabrega and Riley said. “We simply could not do this without the overwhelming support and love from our amazing community.”

The night began with a red carpet lined with paparazzi as guests entered the building. The large open space included make-up and hair stations, a dance floor, food, karaoke, shoeshine stations, limousine rides, and a sensory room.

Every attendee received a crown at the end of the evening at the crowning ceremony, honoring them as kings and queens.