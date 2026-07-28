Published July 28, 2026

Poulsbo, WA — Shirley Mae Sundberg, 94, of Poulsbo, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2026, at All About Seniors Adult Family Home in Shoreline, Washington.

Shirley was born at home on the family homestead in Westmore, Montana, on April 18, 1932. When she was born, her older sister Phyllis rode ten miles on horseback to Plevna to fetch a doctor, as the family feared Shirley might not survive. She not only survived—she thrived, growing into a strong, resilient, and loving woman.

When Shirley was one year old, her family relocated to Chico, Washington. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Harold E. Sundberg, . Together they made their home in Bremerton, Port Gamble, and Poulsbo, and shared 70 years of devoted marriage. Shirley’s nine older siblings also preceded her in death.

Shirley was the daughter of Harold Ulysses Thayer and Blanche Mae Palmer Thayer. She is survived by her son, Greg D. Sundberg, and his wife, Sheila, of Seattle, her beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Maya, and her many nieces and nephews.

Shirley found great joy in flower gardening and took pride in creating beautiful, welcoming outdoor spaces. For many years, she was an active member of the Port Gamble Guild, helping raise funds for Seattle Children’s Hospital. She also loved exploring the scenic beauty of the Pacific Northwest and cherished time spent with family.

Both Harold and Shirley expressed a strong wish that there be no formal gathering to mourn their passing or celebrate their lives, and the family will respectfully honor those wishes.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital.