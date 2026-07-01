Published July 1, 2026

Laura Taylor of Poulsbo died on May 8, 2026. She was 81. Laura was born on September 19, 1944 in Seattle to Harry and Wilma Lane.

Laura graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle in 1962 and later, from Olympic College.

Having been a lifelong artist, Laura participated in the Bellevue Arts and Crafts Fair.

Laura is survived by brother John Lane and sister, Sarah Runnels, both of Indianola, daughter Heather Heins (Kevin) of Poulsbo, granddaughters Brianna Heins and Chris Heins, and first husband, Ladd Schmitt. Her brother, Robert (Bob) Lane of Moses Lake preceded her in death.

Laura’s second marriage was to Jeff Taylor from England. They were married on August 4, 1991 in Seabeck, WA. She was widowed in1996.

Laura attended Christ Memorial Church, Poulsbo, where she was a member for 40 years and received Christ as her Savior. Later, she attended Indianola Living Hope Church.