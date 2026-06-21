Louise Melva Love

Published June 21, 2026

Louis Melva Love passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on May 20, 2026. Born on June 28, 1929, Louise lived a long, full, and independent life rooted in family, community, and hard work. She would have celebrated her 97th birthday this June.

A true pioneer of Kingston, Louise was deeply connected to the community she called home for nearly her entire life. She worked for many years at PNW Bell, faithfully commuting to Seattle throughout her career before retiring.

As the wife of Coast Guard Chief Robert “Bob” Love, Louise experienced many adventures, moves, and seasons of life during their years together. Following his retirement from the Coast Guard, Bob began his career with the Washington State Ferries. Settling in Kingston, they remained connected to the maritime community they loved.

Later in life, Louise shared more than 20 wonderful years with her companion, Robert “Bob” Maier, a retired Navy veteran. Together they enjoyed friendship, laughter, travel, and many cherished years spent with their Eagles family — a place that brought Louise so much joy and lifelong connection. She loved to travel and made memories throughout Alaska, Mexico, the East Coast, and England with her family. She embraced new experiences and enjoyed staying connected with friends and loved ones wherever life took her.

Louise was a dedicated member of the Eagles and the VFW for more than 40 years, serving as treasurer and forming countless friendships through the organizations she loved so much. Friday night bingo, time with friends, and staying active in her community brought her tremendous joy. She fondly referred to herself as a “social butterfly.”

Above all else, Louise treasured her family. She is survived by her daughter; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry forward her stories, traditions, humor, and love. She now reunites with her husband Bob Love; her parents; companion Bob Maier; and her beloved son, Gene. Louise will be remembered for her resilience, her sharp spirit, her loyalty to those she loved, and the remarkable way she continued living life fully to the very end. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, devotion, and deep family roots that will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Louise’s honor on her birthday, June 28, 2026, from 12:00pm – 3:00pm at the Eagles in Poulsbo.

A fitting place to gather, share stories, laughter, and celebrate a life so well lived.