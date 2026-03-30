SKF&R: adult killed during Port Orchard house fire

One adult was killed during a house fire in Port Orchard March 29, per South Kitsap Fire & Rescue.

In the late evening hours of March 29, SKF&R crews responded to a residential structure fire in a home located off of Glenwood Road SW. Initial reports stated that the house had one known occupant who was unaccounted for. The first arriving firefighters were met with thick smoke and heavy fire from nearly all of the structure’s openings. Initial crews made access to the home to perform a search of the residence, but deteriorating conditions soon forced them to leave due to the fire’s rapid growth, SKF&R says in a Facebook post.

The department said the fire was difficult in nature and took crews 90 minutes to control. There are no fire hydrants in the area; however, water tenders are dispatched with all of SKFR’s fire responses. These large tanker trucks, each carrying thousands of gallons of water, were able to supply water to the fire engines on scene.

“Sadly, one adult perished in the incident. SKFR joins with the community in mourning this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with all those involved,” SKF&R states in the post.

The scene has been turned over to the Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.