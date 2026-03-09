Published March 9, 2026

Philip Rasmussen, 86, passed away on February 27, 2026, in Silverdale, Washington.

Philip graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served honorably as a Navy officer until 1971. He became a U.S. Navy SEAL and completed two tours in Vietnam. While in the Navy, he earned a Master’s degree in Oceanography from Scripps Institution of Oceanography and later obtained his mechanical engineer’s license.

Later he invested in and developed real estate in California and Washington State. He was owner-builder of North Kitsap Self Storage and Poulsbo Business Park, and a well-known member of the local business community. He loved sailing, skiing, travel, and adventure. He was active in the Rotary Club, the Poulsbo Yacht Club, and the Poulsbo Sons of Norway at various times.

Philip is survived by his wife, Cynthia; his sons, Geoffrey and Mark Rasmussen; his daughter-in-law, Valerie; and his grandson, David Rasmussen. Philip was preceded in death by his loving son, Steven.

A memorial service will be held March 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Poulsbo, Washington, followed by inurnment and reception.