Published March 9, 2026

Pamela Marie Dixon, originally from Port Orchard, WA, died in Lakewood, WA on January 21, 2026. She succumbed to the cumulative effects of several lifelong illnesses.

Pamela was born in Bremerton, WA to Barbara and David Dixon. Bright and active in sports and music as a child, Pamela later developed a career as a musician. She taught piano, guitar, and voice, and was part of the music or choir program at every church she attended. She also expressed herself in a variety of textile arts. She will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice, accomplished piano playing, and numerous quilting projects.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by sisters Ann Dixon and Jan Johnson, daughters Annika Maxwell and Megan Duvall, two grandsons, four nieces, and a nephew.

Pamela’s ashes will be scattered in a private service. To make a charitable donation in her name, please consider the American Diabetes Association or a local public school’s music program.