Published February 26, 2026

January 12, 1928 – February 4, 2026

Eric William Charles Erickson (98) husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2026.

Eric was born to Charles and Rhoda Erickson on January 12, 1928 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan and spent time in Sudbury Ontario before finally residing in Kimberley, BC. Eric worked in the Sullivan Mine for over 30 years and retired at the age of 58. He met his wife of 72 years in 1949 and they married on May 5, 1951. Eric and Simone built their home in Kimberley where they raised their four children. Eric and Simone lived in the same house until moving to Victoria in 2021 to be closer to family.

Eric was a very caring and kindhearted individual. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. Eric volunteered at the Kimberley Food bank and had been an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He always enjoyed having the family close and spent many holidays visiting extended family.

Weekends camping with the kids around Kimberley and holidays in the summer were his favorites for the family. Many fond memories for all. Eric was an avid skier both downhill and cross country. Once retired Eric enjoyed many years of golf and being in the outdoors hiking together with Simone. Their favorite spots were in the Kooteney and Banff National Parks. Winters in California were also very much enjoyed (no snow)!!

Eric is survived by his son Kelvin (Marie), daughter Colette (Reiner), son Lorne (Kimberly), grandchildren Myles (Shannon), Ryan (Jennifer), Ashley (Doug), Travis (Taylor), Shannara, Saxon (Tasha), and his great grandchildren Avery, Jack, Evelyn, Naomi and many more extended family members.

Eric was predeceased by his wife Simone, parents Charles and Rhoda, brother Gilbert, sisters Cathy and Margaret and son Darren.

The family would like to thank the nurses and care aids at the Saannich Peninsula Long Term Care Home.

A funeral Mass will be held for Eric at a later date.