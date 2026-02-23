Published February 23, 2026

Jerry Leroy Parrish, our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Coach, teacher, colleague and friend, died on Dec. 22, 2025 in Poulsbo, Washington, at the age of 91.

Jerry was born in Everett, Washington on Aug. 10, 1934. He grew up in Marysville, with his parents Ida and Leonard Parrish. Marysville and much of Snohomish County would become immeasurably important to the Parrish family, for many years.

Jerry attended Marysville High School and went to Central Washington College of Education, which later became Central Washington University — another key element in the history of the Parrish family.

It was in Ellensburg that Jerry met Gladys Ann Weston, a young woman from Seattle who was also studying to become a teacher. They were married in Seattle on June 21, 1958, and they were together until Jerry’s final day.

Gladys and Jerry’s adventures were numerous. Early in their marriage, they spent two years in San Antonio, Texas, while Jerry served in the U.S. Army.

Upon returning to the Pacific Northwest, Jerry’s first football coaching job was as an assistant for several seasons at Snohomish High School, where the head coach was the legendary Dick Armstrong.

That led to head-coaching positions at Colfax (1967-69), Pilchuck (1970-72) and North Kitsap (1973-2004) high schools. Jerry was constantly surrounded by talented and driven coaches and players, and he reveled in being part of the high school football community in Washington state.

That included great success on the field; Jerry was one of 15 coaches in the state who had more than 200 wins in his career. He also spent more than 30 years as Executive Secretary/Treasurer of the Washington State Coaches Association — where he was part of a truly exceptional group of friends and colleagues — and he was a basketball official more than 20 years, working games all over the state.

Jerry always took care to emphasize the importance of the relationships that football and sports provided; he was immensely proud and appreciative of the coaches and staff with whom he worked, and he was never more proud when he would learn of the accomplishments of his former players; the successes in their educational and professional pursuits, their marriages, and starting their families.

To say that the Parrish family has been blessed is a colossal understatement. We are honored to be associated with our family members, both near and far, as we are with our friends, colleagues, neighbors and co-workers.

As a longtime teacher and coach, Jerry crossed paths with thousands of people, as so many educators do. To list all the people Jerry encountered would be a daunting undertaking, but rest assured all of you exceptional people made a huge impression on him. He taught us to have great respect and admiration for our opponents; in fact, some of his closest longtime friends were coaches he first met on the opposite sidelines.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Ida and Leonard, and his in-laws Helen and Albert Weston. He is survived by his wife Gladys; his children Becky, Craig (Cindy) and Kirk (Carol); his grandchildren Rachel, Natalie and their mother Janine, and his grandchildren Jill and Jay. Our family is honored to have dozens of wonderful, extraordinary people as our extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at the North Kitsap High School gym. Jerry was not a formal man, so we feel it’s best that the celebration of his life will be anything but formal. In fact, he’d probably get a good laugh if everyone came decked out in Vikings’ purple and gold.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the North Kitsap High School Athletic Booster Club or the Kitsap Humane Society, or please consider a donation to a local food bank.

“Tough times never last, tough people do.”

“… inside the 20-yard line he is one of the greatest I have ever seen. He smells that goal line.” — Vince Lombardi

“Love isn’t love ‘til you give it away” — Oscar Hammerstein II

“Well done, my good and faithful servant …” – Matthew 25:23