Jerry Frederick Bodin was the only beloved adopted child of Frederick and Ina Bodin of Orchards, Clark County, Washington. Born May 10, 1946, he was the Father of Michelle Bodin Lowry and Paul Jerry Bodin (19 Aug 1971 – 22 July 2001). He was a good natured, Jesus loving, disabled Vietnam Veteran who, after being drafted, served until an injury sent him home. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars. A few years later, he suffered a life altering brain injury. The bright side was that it gave him a friendly and positive attitude free from sadness and depression until the end. He worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation in Vancouver, Washington, for three decades until he retired. He remained in Clark County, volunteering for his church as an usher, as a Chaplain for his local Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter and serving thirty two years at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center. He had dinner and spent the night with his parents most every Friday of his life until he could no longer drive. He was a loyal 12th Man who would have very much savored the Seahawks’ victory at the Super Bowl. He moved to the Washington State Veterans Home in Port Orchards, Washington, (“Restil”) March 11, 2008, and took his last breath in their Memory Care Unit on September 14, 2025. He was buried next to his parents in the Garden of Devotion in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, Washington, on September 29, 2025, with full military honors and a 21-gun salute. Rest in Peace.